Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Grows By 11.8%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,095. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

