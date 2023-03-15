Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Expands By 23.0%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 342,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.5 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

Shares of IPOAF opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

