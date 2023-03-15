Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Increases By 9.3%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 842,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,941 in the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

