Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Decreases By 13.7%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 7.0 %

HZMMF traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

