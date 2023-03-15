Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 23.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($204.30) to €210.00 ($225.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $103.51.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

