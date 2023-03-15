Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Decreases By 5.6%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Elys Game Technology Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 141,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elys Game Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

