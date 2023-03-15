Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Rises By 22.5%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Shares of ELEV stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,962,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,250. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.36. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
