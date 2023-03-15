Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Drops By 12.6%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.1 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWXZF remained flat at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWXZF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.