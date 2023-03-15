Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Decreases By 13.0%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,235.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFILF remained flat at $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised shares of DFI Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

