Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Rises By 30.3%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Denka Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DENKF remained flat at $20.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Denka has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Get Denka alerts:

About Denka

(Get Rating)

See Also

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.