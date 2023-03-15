Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Rises By 30.3%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Denka Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DENKF remained flat at $20.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Denka has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.
About Denka
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denka (DENKF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.