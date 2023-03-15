Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Increases By 11.2%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CFB stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 205,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,882. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $542.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

