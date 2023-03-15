Short Interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Grows By 9.0%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 10,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 865,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,701. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

