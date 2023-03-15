Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Decreases By 5.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

CRBU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. 610,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,983. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $316.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Insider Activity at Caribou Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

In related news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.