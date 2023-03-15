Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Drops By 5.8%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

BBU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. 31,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 77,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.