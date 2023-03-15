Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Drops By 27.5%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 103,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The stock has a market cap of $655.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $79,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 543,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 54,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

