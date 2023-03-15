Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Drops By 16.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,360,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 504,639 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 328,256 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,350,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 138,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,013. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

