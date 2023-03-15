Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Increases By 8.9%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 889,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $311.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,440 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Benson Hill by 26.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Benson Hill by 11.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 604,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 355,833 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

