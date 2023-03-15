Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Drops By 5.3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,908,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 2,014,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,180.5 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BAMXF stock remained flat at $101.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

