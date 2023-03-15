Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Drops By 12.1%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 589,300 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atlanticus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlanticus Price Performance

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:ATLC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,163. The company has a market capitalization of $375.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Articles

