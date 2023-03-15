Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Rises By 21.0%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 450,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

NYSE AMK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 290,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

See Also

