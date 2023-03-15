Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rises By 7.5%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 13th total of 958,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $17.49 on Wednesday, hitting $201.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average of $221.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $136.75 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

