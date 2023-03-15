Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Rises By 8.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 31,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.