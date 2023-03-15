Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Rises By 8.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 31,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.67.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
