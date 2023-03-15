Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,903.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Severn Trent Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.12. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

