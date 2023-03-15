SevenOneSeven Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Westlake were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 1,116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 87,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.64.

NYSE:WLK opened at $109.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

