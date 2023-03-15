SevenOneSeven Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

