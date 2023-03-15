Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.10

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 40842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Serinus Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of -0.52.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

