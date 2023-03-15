Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.93. Semrush has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Semrush

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 961.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Semrush by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 84,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.