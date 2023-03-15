Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.93. Semrush has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.00.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
