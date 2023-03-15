Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.89

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 88001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 907,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Articles

