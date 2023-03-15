Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $99.47 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Seele-N has a market cap of $99.47 million and $2.51 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00426882 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,934,057.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

