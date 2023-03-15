Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $99.47 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Seele-N has a market cap of $99.47 million and $2.51 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009950 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00029060 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00034858 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001981 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00021949 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00217898 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,500.92 or 1.00244283 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
SEELE is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.