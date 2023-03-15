Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,000. Nextdoor makes up approximately 0.4% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 0.41% of Nextdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nextdoor by 24.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nextdoor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextdoor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor Price Performance

Shares of KIND stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 368,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,351. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 64.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

KIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Nextdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.