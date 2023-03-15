Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) Plans GBX 1.45 Dividend

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Securities Trust of Scotland Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STS stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 210 ($2.56). The stock had a trading volume of 64,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,609. Securities Trust of Scotland has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £209.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,507.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Securities Trust of Scotland Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

