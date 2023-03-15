Seaport Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 1.7% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

