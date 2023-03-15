Seaport Global Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the third quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 254,029 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,014,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $24,449,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $305.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.76 and its 200-day moving average is $284.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.65.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

