Seaport Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

