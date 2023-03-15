Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.1% during the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $221.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.0 %

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Shares of UI stock opened at $263.48 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $350.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.15 and its 200-day moving average is $293.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.