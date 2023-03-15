Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.