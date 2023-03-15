Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 218,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 213.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 593,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 404,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.