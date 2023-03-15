Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

