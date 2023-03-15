Seaport Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Asana accounts for 1.3% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Asana by 46.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.23. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $47.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

