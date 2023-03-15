Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys 731 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 247.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Tesla by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $179.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

