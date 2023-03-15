Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,588 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 935,217 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,304,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

