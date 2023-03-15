Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. 1,083,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.