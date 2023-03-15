Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $229.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $179.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.29.

Seagen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $202.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,254 shares of company stock worth $22,351,263. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. AXA S.A. raised its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

Featured Stories

