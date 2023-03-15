Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

