Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. 659,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

