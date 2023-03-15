Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,319. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.