Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Lifted by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 729,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 6.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,822. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

