Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Trading Down 6.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $330.00 and last traded at $330.00. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SARTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.65. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.35 million.

(Get Rating)

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.