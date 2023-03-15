SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,778 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.87% of SandRidge Energy worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 96.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 440,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,954. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $477.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

