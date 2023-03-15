Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Decreased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,380,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $202,731,000 after buying an additional 40,361 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 220,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Trading Up 4.2 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $6,285,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.